Watch Crowd Erupt as Special Needs Student Scores Final Point in Basketball...

Watch Crowd Erupt as Special Needs Student Scores Final Point in Basketball Game

Kids by Good News Network

This high school student sent the crowd into hysteria after she scored the final point of the basketball game.

The coach called her up for the final shot and – after giving him a hug – Lainey scored the last point.

Audience members supporting both teams leapt to their feet in jubilation.

