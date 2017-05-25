Watch Crowd Sing Spontaneous Oasis Song After Minute of Silence For Manchester Victims Uplift

Inspiring by Good News Network

A poignant message was being sang in Manchester after there was a minute of silence for the people killed in the bombing.

The message was the chorus of “Don’t Look Back in Anger” by Manchester-based rock band Oasis.

So Sally can wait

She knows it’s too late as we’re walking on by

Her soul slides away

But don’t look back in anger

I heard you say

As the song dies out, a man can be heard yelling “I love you, Manchester!” before everyone breaks into applause.

“Don’t Look back in Anger – that’s what this is about. We can’t be looking backward to what happened, we have to look forwards to the future,” the singer told a Guardian reporter. “We’re all going to join together, we’re all going to get on with it because that’s what Manchester does.”

(WATCH the video below)

