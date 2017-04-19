Watch Dad of 5 Girls Yell With Joy When Baby Boy is Born

Watch Dad of 5 Girls Yell With Joy When Baby Boy is...

Kennedy Zarour is the proud father of five daughters – but when his wife Natalie finally gave birth to a baby boy, he couldn’t contain his excitement.

Natalie started filming her husband as she was delivering the child by C-section on March 8th.

“Oh my God I love it!” Zarour screams as he jumps right out of his seat. “Yeah baby! I got a boy!”

Kennedy was so exuberant, in fact, the doctors actually had to tell him to calm down so he wouldn’t scare anyone.

The beloved newborn has since been named Gerard.

(WATCH the video below)

