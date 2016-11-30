Watch Deer Go Limp In Hunter’s Arms When It Realizes It’s Being...

Watch Deer Go Limp In Hunter's Arms When It Realizes It's Being Rescued

by McKinley Corbley

This deer was about to have a heart attack when he saw an advancing man dressed in the dreaded hunting colors of orange and camouflage.

The man exited the vehicle and slowly approached the bucking animal.

He started by gently placing his hands on its back, and scooping it into his arms so he could untangle the hoof properly. Sensing the kindness in the man’s actions, the creature goes limp. After a few minutes of fiddling with the fence, the deer is finally freed.

The hunter bids him a fond farewell before placing it back on the ground so it can run back into the wild.

(WATCH the video below)

