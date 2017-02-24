Watch Ellen Surprise Graduating Class with Free Scholarships

In a chart-topping gesture of kindness and generosity, beloved talk show host Ellen Degeneres presented this graduating high school class of 41 students with free college scholarships.

Earlier this month, Ellen brought two educators, Natasha Campbell and Cheryl Swift, from the Summit Academy of Brooklyn, New York onto her show for an interview. The teachers explained that they have strived to send every one of their students to college. Though this may seem like a basic school mission, it’s more difficult in an area where 28% of children under 16 live in poverty and only 4% of the adults have been to college.

So in solidarity with the school’s mission, Ellen teamed up with Walmart and presented the school with a $25,000 check to continue educating children living below the poverty line.

The generosity didn’t stop there, however – Ellen brought the entire class back onto the show a few weeks later and presented them with full four-year college scholarships.

If you want to see their reactions, be sure to grab a box of tissues first.

(WATCH the video below)

 

