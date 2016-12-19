Watch Guys Give Out $100 Tips to Fast Food Workers

Nothing says the holidays like random acts of kindness – that’s why these two YouTubers decided to surprise random drive-thru workers with a hefty tip.

Kyle Oreffice and Jesse Hill of Give Back Films gave five different fast food restaurant workers $100 bills on Saturday as a way of spreading Christmas cheer.

The stunt is not out of the ordinary for the duo’s channel – Kyle and Jesse’s other films feature such gestures as making 100 sandwiches for the homeless, surprising street performers with massive amounts of money, and paying for other people’s drive-thru meals.

(WATCH the video below)

 

