Watch Hero Soccer Player Save Opposing Goalie From Choking

The Czech First League league game on Sunday may have ended in disaster if it weren’t for one of the team’s quick-thinking strikers saving an opposing player from choking to death.

During the first half of the 0-0 game, Bohemians 1905 goalkeeper Martin Berkovec accidentally ran smack into his teammate Daniel Krch, leaving them both injured.

While referees signaled medical officials onto the field, Slovacko striker Francis Kone didn’t hesitate jumping into action.

Kone climbed on top of Berkovec’s motionless body and pulled the goalie’s tongue out of his mouth. If Kone hadn’t acted so quickly, Berkovec would most likely have choked to death.

While Kone has received nationwide praise for his intervention, Berkovec himself took to Facebook to announce his gratitude after recovering in the hospital..

“I would like to thank Francis Kone for rescue and emergency at today’s game,” the goalkeeper said. “I’m glad for the relief and thanks again!!!”

