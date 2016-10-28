Watch Heroic Motorcyclist Nab Stolen Purse Amid Traffic Uplift

Heroes by McKinley Corbley

Even though dash cams are mainly used as evidence against false insurance claims, this motorcyclist’s camera only served to show that he was a hero.

A man riding his motorcycle through traffic in Kiev pulled up to a stop when a man clutching someone’s purse dashed past him.

After pursuing him to the other side of the road, the purse-snatcher abandons the bag on the sidewalk.

WATCH: Crowd Cheers as Girl Saves Unsuspecting Fan from Fast Fly Ball

Footage shows the biker picking up the bag, returning it to its owner, where she then gratefully kisses him as a thank you.

(WATCH the video below)

Be Brave: Click To Share This Story With Your Friends