Watch High School Crowd Go Wild When Cop Jumps into Beyoncé Dance Routine Culture

Arts & Leisure by McKinley Corbley

It doesn’t matter how old you are – anyone can get down with a bit of Queen Bey.

The officer, Lietenant Deuntay Diggs, flawlessly copied every cheerleading move the squad could dish out.

When he ended in a splits, the crowd went wild and charged onto the court.

Diggs was already locally famous for dancing to Beyoncé at a police charity event – so when the school teachers asked them to do it for the pep rally, he figured it would be a good way to have some fun with the kids.

NSHS Dance team rocks! A video posted by Deuntay Diggs (@diggsdt) on Oct 15, 2016 at 6:23am PDT

