Watch High School Crowd Go Wild When Cop Jumps into Beyoncé Dance Routine
It doesn’t matter how old you are – anyone can get down with a bit of Queen Bey.
The officer, Lietenant Deuntay Diggs, flawlessly copied every cheerleading move the squad could dish out.
When he ended in a splits, the crowd went wild and charged onto the court.
Diggs was already locally famous for dancing to Beyoncé at a police charity event – so when the school teachers asked them to do it for the pep rally, he figured it would be a good way to have some fun with the kids.
(WATCH the video below)
