Watch Man Dressed in Rags Giving Cash to Dozens of Startled Drivers Uplift

Inspiring by McKinley Corbley

Every driver has seen a panhandler asking for donations from the window of a car – but not many have been offered money by a panhandler instead. That’s why Tim stood on a street corner in Phoenix, Arizona dressed in dirty clothes and holding a sign reading: “It’s better to give than to receive”.

An award-winning TV Director, Tim Owens had been laid off from a position during the previous week. After receiving his last paycheck, he decided that since he already felt secure with a house and family, he wanted to give away that money to other people.

But Tim knew that he didn’t want to simply hand out cash on a street corner dressed in a clean cut outfit. Instead, he wanted to accomplish more. He put on some disheveled clothes and pretended to be homeless to find people who were struggling, but don’t look like they are.

RELATED: Cop Goes Undercover in Wheelchair to Make Arrests, Finds Kindness Instead

“I knew I had to do something crazy. Not because of the theatrics of it, or not because of this self-fulfilling idea. It had to be a big and bold step in a way I would never forget it,” Tim told USA Today. “What if we flipped this and showed people that things aren’t always what they seem?”

When some of the drivers asked him why he was doing such a thing, he simply replied with: “My needs are already met.”

MORE: These Reverse Panhandlers Are Giving Money and Thanks on Street Corners

Though Tim filmed this video over three years ago, he has finally released it to the public in hopes of making people realize that it truly is better to give than to receive – and that it is better not to judge a book by its coveralls.

(WATCH the video below)

Click To Share This Sweet Story With Your Friends – OR, Republish

Reprint