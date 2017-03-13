Watch Jeff Bridges Honor John Goodman by Reviving “The Dude” from “Big Lebowski” Culture

Celebrities by McKinley Corbley

Jeff Bridges – also known as The Dude – came back to Hollywood this weekend in order to abide by his cult classic co-star John Goodman’s induction into the Walk of Fame.

Though Bridges traveled all the way from his home in Santa Barbara for the ceremony on Friday, it was as much fun for him as it was for Goodman.

Bridges stepped up to the mic in the trademark woolen sweater reminiscent of the movie before giving a speech akin to the eulogy that Walter delivers at Steve Buscemi’s – or “Donny’s” – film funeral.

“In accordance with what we think may be your final wishes, we have committed to these sidewalks in Hollywood – in the bosom of Hollywood that you love so well — a star,” said Bridges. “A star for you, a star because we love you so well … what time is it? Afternoon? Good afternoon, my sweet prince.”

