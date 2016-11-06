Watch Homeless Girl‘s Precious Reaction to a Surprise On Her 4th Birthday Photo of the Day by McKinley Corbley

While at a barbecue party for the homeless, these do-gooders learned that a little girl living in poverty was celebrating her birthday in two days – so they dashed out to the store for a surprise.

The Prayksters – a group of Christian entertainers intent on playing jokes while doing good deeds in the community – were interviewing Bella, an adorable 4-year-old girl who was homeless.

The resulting surprise–caught on video– was so heartwarming, that you may need to grab more than one tissue.

The thoughtful gifts may not do much to help the family’s living arrangements, but it made a big difference for Bella’s happiness.

“Yes they are still in a shelter,” Praynkster Jeff Agosta told the Good News Network. “She has lived there most (if not all) of her life… We have taken them out to eat, learned about the family’s situation, and got them some things they desperately needed.”

“We hope to be a part of her life for as long as possible.”

(WATCH the video below)

