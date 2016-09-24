The Magical Murmurations of Half a Million Starlings (WATCH)

There’s nothing more soothing than the sound of thousands of beating wings creating the illusion of black ocean waves transforming the sky.

The starlings of southern England return to their roosts every evening in winter to cozy up for the night, but before they do, they scope out the land looking for predators.

Dylan Winter, a cinematographer and producer of Flight: The Genius of Birds bears witness to the spectacular event.

(WATCH the video below)

