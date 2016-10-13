Watch This Man Save a Dog From Rising Elevator With Seconds to Spare

Watch This Man Save a Dog From Rising Elevator With Seconds to...

Heroes by McKinley Corbley

Ben Duke only had seconds to react when he found a terrified terrier with its leash caught in an elevator.

Duke, who is the General Manager at the Roadside Inn in Greenville, South Carolina exited a storage closet to find Boo Boo the dog in real trouble.

As the elevator started to go, security footage captured Ben’s quick reflexes as he scoops the pooch up and tears the leash away from its collar with his bare hands.

The owner, who had been sweating bullets as he came back downstairs started crying tears of gratitude when he saw Boo Boo was safe.

(WATCH the video below)

