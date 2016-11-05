Watch Miracle Dog Rescued After Being Buried in Earthquake Rubble Uplift

Pets by McKinley Corbley

Thanks to rescue efforts led by trained canines and firefighters, this trapped pooch was rescued from beneath the rubble of a home following Italy’s earthquake.

Even though the mutt was almost totally buried, his muzzle was left uncovered by the dirt, allowing him to breath.

Despite being buried, the dog was remarkably unharmed —and was fondly dubbed Ulysses by his saviors. Ulysses was declared healthy by the nation’s animal protection agency and is waiting to be reunited with his family.

MORE: Kitten Given Second Chance After One in a Million Rescue From the Trash

The country has been rocked by tremors and quakes since August, but the most recent 6.6 magnitude earthquake last Sunday was the strongest in the nation’s history. Though there have been over 200 aftershocks, there has been no reported deaths.

(WATCH the video below) – Photo by Enpa Onlus, via Twitter

Click To Share This Pawesome Pet’s Story With Your Friends