Watch Mother Resuscitate Baby Deer with 8 Minutes of CPR

Even though this baby deer had stopped breathing after falling into a pool, this rescuer was not about to give up on it.

The owner of the pool, who happened to be a doctor, had reportedly pulled the deer from the water just before her daughter started filming the dramatic episode.

The woman desperately performed CPR on the fawn for eight minutes before it finally coughed and spluttered awake.

Relieved, the unidentified mother dried the fawn with a little pink towel before the critter rejoined her own mother at the edge of the forest.

(WATCH the video below)

