Watch Mother Resuscitate Baby Deer with 8 Minutes of CPR Photo of the Day by McKinley Corbley

Even though this baby deer had stopped breathing after falling into a pool, this rescuer was not about to give up on it.

The woman desperately performed CPR on the fawn for eight minutes before it finally coughed and spluttered awake.

Relieved, the unidentified mother dried the fawn with a little pink towel before the critter rejoined her own mother at the edge of the forest.

(WATCH the video below)

