Watch a Moving Moment When Horse Says Goodbye to His Human One...

Watch a Moving Moment When Horse Says Goodbye to His Human One Last Time Photo of the Day by Good News Network

This was the last time Sereno the horse would be close with his human best friend before the man was buried – and he did not waste his farewell.

RELATED: Hummingbird Refuses to Leave the Dog Who Saved Her Life

Onlookers were so touched by the animal’s gesture, that – judging by the video published online – there was not a dry eye in the crowd.

Figueiredo’s brother Wando will reportedly take care of Sereno now that his owner has passed on.

(WATCH the video below)

Don’t Be A Naysayer: Click To Share This Sweet Story – OR, Republish

Reprint