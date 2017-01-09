Watch One Woman’s Powerful Tribute to Meryl Streep at the Golden Globes

Meryl Streep was given the Cecil B. DeMille Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2017 Golden Globes Award Ceremony last night – and it was presented to her by none other than Emmy-award winning actress Viola Davis.

Viola, who worked with Streep on the 2008 film Doubt, effortlessly switched the tone of her speech from powerfully seductive to humorously matter-of-fact.

“She is an observer and a thief. She waits to share what she has stolen on that sacred place, which is the screen,” Davis said. “She makes the most heroic characters vulnerable; the most known, familiar; the most despised, relatable. Dame Streep.”

After being called a “muse” and an inspiration, Streep starts to get misty-eyed over her friend’s moving tribute speech to their art.

(WATCH the video below)

 

