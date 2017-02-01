Watch Overjoyed Pup’s Reaction to Finding His Favorite Toy After Five Long...

Watch Overjoyed Pup’s Reaction to Finding His Favorite Toy After Five Long Years Uplift

Pets

Finn the Dachshund has had plenty of toys to sink his teeth into over the years – but none as beloved as his little rubber Piggy.

The excited canine can be heard whining in delight as he munches, which – according to Kyle – only happens when he is with Piggy.

It’s impossible not to smile while watching this sweet clip.

