Watch Patrick Stewart Turn to Mush as He Meets New Foster Pup

Ginger the pit bull may have just been given the best foster home in Hollywood: the loving arms of Sir Patrick Stewart.

Professor X made an announcement on Conan earlier this week that he was becoming a foster parent for pups in need of forever homes.

Finally, Ginger arrives on his doorstep, leaving the actor overwhelmingly smitten.

It’s easy to tell that he was putty in her paws.

“Thanks to ASPCA and Wags and Walks, Sunny Ozell and I are finally fostering our 1st pitbull!” Stewart wrote. “I’m in LOVE. #AdoptDontShop.”

(WATCH the video below)

