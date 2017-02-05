Watch Beach Goers Help Giant Stranded Manta Ray Get Back to the...

Watch Beach Goers Help Giant Stranded Manta Ray Get Back to the Ocean Photo of the Day by Good News Network

Though it may not look like a helpless creature, this giant dark mass is actually a manta ray struggling to get free while stranded on a beach.

With the assistance of at least six other passersby, who remained persistent despite waves pushing the animal back to shore, the enormous ocean dweller finally had enough momentum to escape the incoming tide.

No word on which beach the rescue occurred, but the pictures are compelling and the outcome a happy one…

(WATCH the video below)

