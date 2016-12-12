Watch Police Fulfill Young Cancer Patient’s Wish to “Blow Stuff Up” Uplift

by McKinley Corbley

Because of his extensive battle against leukemia, this 12-year-old got to fulfill a lifelong dream – to blow stuff up.

The 12-year-old got to try his hand at hypothetical hostage situations, experiment with explosives, and even meet with the Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and local governor Peter Cosgrove.

“You don’t realize how important these wishes are until you’re receiving one,” Declan’s mother Belinda said. “He wanted to just blow something up, and he did that, which was awesome.”

The Sydney, Australia native is currently in remission for the disease, but that didn’t make his special wish day any less special.

