Watch Police Officer Rescue Woman From Burning Car Uplift

Heroes by Good News Network

This police officer only had a matter of minutes to pull a woman from her burning vehicle.

RELATED: Police Rescue Over 6,000 Turtles in Largest Wildlife Bust in the Nation

After pulling her out amongst the glass, the two staggered away from the flames towards pedestrians waiting to help.

The driver was deemed unharmed and while the policeman suffered from minor smoke inhalation, he was later released from the hospital in a healthy condition.

(WATCH the video from his body camera below)

Click To Share This Daring Rescue With Your Friends