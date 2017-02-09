Watch Rare Newborn Tiger Triplets Being Bottle Fed News

These three newborn Malayan tigers are a rare sight to see – and a cute one at that.

The big cat triplets were born to Cinta, a 3-year-old first time mom at the Cincinnati Zoo.

“It’s not uncommon for first-time tiger moms not to know what to do. They can be aggressive and even harm or kill the cubs,” said Mike Dulaney, curator of mammals and vice coordinator of the Malayan Tiger SSP. “Nursery staff is keeping them warm and feeding them every three hours.”

There are less than 500 Malayan tigers left in the world, making the birth a special occasion indeed. Though Cinta probably now won’t recognize her cubs, the triplets will be kept together as their own family in the coming years.

Reprint (Photo by Cincinnati Zoo)