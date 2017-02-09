Watch Rare Newborn Tiger Triplets Being Bottle Fed

Watch Rare Newborn Tiger Triplets Being Bottle Fed

by -
0

Tiger Cub-Youtube

These three newborn Malayan tigers are a rare sight to see – and a cute one at that.

The big cat triplets were born to Cinta, a 3-year-old first time mom at the Cincinnati Zoo.

Since Cinta’s maternal instincts didn’t quite kick in in time, veterinary staff stepped in and made sure the cubs were well-fed.

“It’s not uncommon for first-time tiger moms not to know what to do.  They can be aggressive and even harm or kill the cubs,” said Mike Dulaney, curator of mammals and vice coordinator of the Malayan Tiger SSP. “Nursery staff is keeping them warm and feeding them every three hours.”

CHECK OUTManatee Population Has Rebounded 500 Percent, No Longer Endangered

There are less than 500 Malayan tigers left in the world, making the birth a special occasion indeed. Though Cinta probably now won’t recognize her cubs, the triplets will be kept together as their own family in the coming years.

(WATCH the video below)

 

Click To Share This Pawesome Story With Your Friends – OR, Republish
Reprint (Photo by Cincinnati Zoo)

SIMILAR ARTICLES

0

0

COMMENTS