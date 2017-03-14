Watch These Retirees Knit Sweaters for Chilly Chickens

These handy older ladies definitely have more time on their hands now that they’re retired. That’s why they have hatched a plan to spend their time knitting sweaters for the chilly local chickens.

She asked if the ladies would be interested in knitting “chicken jumpers” for the Malaysian birds struggling with the New England winter at the Wakefield Estate.

The project has proved useful in keeping the chickens nice and warm, as well as giving the seniors a fun way to pass the time.

It has also resulted in some pretty cute videos of fashionable foul strutting their stuff.

(WATCH the video below)

