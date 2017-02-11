Watch This Sea Lion Follow a Twirling Umbrella During Family’s Aquarium Visit Photo of the Day by Good News Network

A Slovenian family was given a special treat when they visited the sea lions at this Spanish aquarium.

As they began to twirl it, the creature began to twirl too, delighted by the moving pattern.

The children who witnessed it reportedly spent over fifteen minutes playing with the sea creature before finally having to leave.

It was an experience, they say, that they will never forget.

(WATCH the video below)

