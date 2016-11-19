Watch Shirtless Hero Rescue Terrified Dog From Slipping into Icy Waters Uplift

This anonymous Russian superhero risked his own life to pull a dog to safety from an icy pond – and he did it all without a shirt on.

The man filming the incident, Alexander Levashov, had apparently turned on his camera after calling emergency crews on behalf of the dog when the unnamed rescuer charged towards the water.

Finally, he was able to get his hands on the scruff of the dog’s neck and yank him out of the water.

The dog trots away to safety and the man – even though he’s injured – beams at the camera. Emergency services arrived shortly afterwards and treated the bite while the dog was rushed home.

