Watch Super Bowl Star Tom Brady Tear-Up When Asked Who His Hero is

Tom Brady’s job may be to stay cool when facing a tackle by an onslaught of 250-pound men, but this question from during a press conference caught the football player off his guard.

Visibly moved by the question, it took a little while before the quarterback could get the full answer out.

He grew misty-eyed as he responded, “I think my dad is my hero, because he’s someone I look up to every day and… my dad.”

