Watch Super Bowl Star Tom Brady Tear-Up When Asked Who His Hero is

Tom Brady’s job may be to stay cool when facing a tackle by an onslaught of 250-pound men, but this question from during a press conference caught the football player off his guard.

Brady, the golden boy quarterback of the New England Patriots, was talking to sportswriters during the Super Bowl Media Day in Houston, Texas, but a young fan who was attending as a guest asked Brady who he considered to be his hero.

Visibly moved by the question, it took a little while before the quarterback could get the full answer out.

He grew misty-eyed as he responded, “I think my dad is my hero, because he’s someone I look up to every day and… my dad.”

(WATCH the video below)

