Watch Tom Hanks, Springsteen, Ellen, and De Niro Receive Medal of Freedom Awards

This year’s Medal of Freedom Ceremony continued to honor some of the nation’s greatest thinkers, artists, innovators, and athletes with the highest civilian award of the United States

Introductory comments were as cheeky as calling Jordan “that guy from Space Jam” to remarks as inspiring as “there is a place for everyone in Bruce Springsteen’s America.”

“The Presidential Medal of Freedom is not just our nation’s highest civilian honor – it’s a tribute to the idea that all of us, no matter where we come from, have the opportunity to change this country for the better,” said President Barack Obama. “From scientists, philanthropists, and public servants to activists, athletes, and artists, these 21 individuals have helped push America forward, inspiring millions of people around the world along the way.”

