Watch Her Toss Husband’s Lunch Through His Sunroof in Miracle Shot

Apparently, the way to a man’s heart is through his sunroof.

In a hit Youtube video, a woman is shown waiting for her husband’s car to pull up outside the building several stories below, after he had forgotten to take lunch for work.

With a gentle toss, she sends her man’s sandwich sailing through the air until it drops right through the sunroof to land perfectly on the passenger seat—and that’s no baloney.

Watch the mystery woman chuckle in celebration, and yell a final goodbye in Japanese.

