Watch These Two Fans Be Surprised by Their Favorite TV Show Host

Celebrities by Good News Network

Danielle and Norma have worked side-by-side at a Los Angeles hospital for three years – but one of the biggest things that they have in common is that they watch The Ellen Show together every day.

So when Ellen Degeneres surprises them with a live Skype call and a free widescreen television, they can’t contain their excitement.

(WATCH the video above)

