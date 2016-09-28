Watch These Two Fans Be Surprised by Their Favorite TV Show Host
Danielle and Norma have worked side-by-side at a Los Angeles hospital for three years – but one of the biggest things that they have in common is that they watch The Ellen Show together every day.
So when Ellen Degeneres surprises them with a live Skype call and a free widescreen television, they can’t contain their excitement.
(WATCH the video above)
