Watch Uber Driver Surprise Passengers With Shelter Pups

There’s no surprise quite like a puppy surprise.

These Uber passengers were given the ride of a lifetime when their driver pulled up with shelter pups ready to receive some love.

The California driver named Jonathan Guarano spoke to animal shelters in Los Angeles about raising awareness for animal adoption.

That’s why Mocha and Beanut – two local rescue pups – were able to tag along for the furry, fun-filled afternoon so they could remind passengers that adoption not only saves pets from pounds and shelters, but also gives you a loving companion for life

(WATCH the video below)

