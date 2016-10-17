Watch Uber Driver Surprise Passengers With Shelter Pups

There’s no surprise quite like a puppy surprise.

These Uber passengers were given the ride of a lifetime when their driver pulled up with shelter pups ready to receive some love.

WATCH: Mama Dog Giving Rides to Orphaned Baby Opossums

That’s why Mocha and Beanut – two local rescue pups – were able to tag along for the furry, fun-filled afternoon so they could remind passengers that adoption not only saves pets from pounds and shelters, but also gives you a loving companion for life

(WATCH the video below)



