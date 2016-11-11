Watch Veteran’s Reaction When NBA Surprises Him With Service Dog He’s Been...

Watch Veteran’s Reaction When NBA Surprises Him With Service Dog He’s Been Waiting For

Sgt. 1st Class Luciano Yulfo thought that he was brought onto the court for a free jersey – little did he know that the NBA had a lot more planned for the retired army veteran.

In honor of Veteran’s Day, the New York Knicks basketball team wanted to surprise Luciano with a meaningful gift in honor of the 36 years he served in the military.

Since the sergeant sustained an injury during his 2014 service in Afghanistan, Luciano has been waiting 18 months for a service dog to accompany him during his retirement in New York City.

So the Hoops for Troops program hooked up with Paws of War to provide Luciano with Murphy – a trained Golden Retriever service dog.

The veteran reacts with such joy, he drops his cane and stoops to meet his new companion like a boy on Christmas Day.

