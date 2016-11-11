Watch Veteran’s Reaction When NBA Surprises Him With Service Dog He’s Been Waiting For
Sgt. 1st Class Luciano Yulfo thought that he was brought onto the court for a free jersey – little did he know that the NBA had a lot more planned for the retired army veteran.
MORE: Veteran Homelessness Has Dropped 50% Since 2010
Since the sergeant sustained an injury during his 2014 service in Afghanistan, Luciano has been waiting 18 months for a service dog to accompany him during his retirement in New York City.
So the Hoops for Troops program hooked up with Paws of War to provide Luciano with Murphy – a trained Golden Retriever service dog.
The veteran reacts with such joy, he drops his cane and stoops to meet his new companion like a boy on Christmas Day.
(WATCH the video below)
Thank You for your service, Sergeant Luciano Yulfo! #HoopsForTroops #ThisIsWhyWePlay pic.twitter.com/JVQmtF54Ft— NBA (@NBA) November 10, 2016
Click To Share This Pawesome Story With Your Friends