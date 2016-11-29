Watch Wes Anderson’s Adorable New Christmas Short w/ Train Conductor Adrian Brody
It’s a Christmas miracle – Oscar-award winning actor Adrian Brody and film director Wes Anderson got together to make the cutest Christmas short story ever.
How do the dynamic duo make it up to the crew?
One Christmas tree and lots of construction paper later, Brody and Fitz call the passengers together for a little surprise.
The video was created as a commercial for the 2016 holiday H&M collection.
(WATCH the film below)
