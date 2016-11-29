Watch Wes Anderson’s Adorable New Christmas Short w/ Train Conductor Adrian Brody

Watch Wes Anderson’s Adorable New Christmas Short w/ Train Conductor Adrian Brody

by -
0

christmas-adrian-brody-youtube

It’s a Christmas miracle – Oscar-award winning actor Adrian Brody and film director Wes Anderson got together to make the cutest Christmas short story ever.

Brody, a harrowed train conductor, and his assistant Fitz are reluctant to admit to their passengers that due to harsh weather conditions, they will be eleven hours late for their arrival on Christmas Day.

RELATEDGeorge Clooney And Julia Roberts on Carpool Karaoke w/ Gwen Stefani

How do the dynamic duo make it up to the crew?

One Christmas tree and lots of construction paper later, Brody and Fitz call the passengers together for a little surprise.

The video was created as a commercial for the 2016 holiday H&M collection.

(WATCH the film below)

 

Click To Share The Yuletide Cheer With Your Friends Republish
Reprint

SIMILAR ARTICLES

0

1

COMMENTS