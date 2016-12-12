White Cop Stops Black Teen – the Amazing Events that Followed (WATCH) Uplift

What could have been yet another negative encounter between a black teenager and a white police officer actually blossomed into a lasting friendship instead.

Jourdan Duncan was making his 7-mile trek home from work in Benicia, California one night when he was stopped by officer Kirk Keffer.

During the drive, the 18-year-old explained that since his car broke down in May, he had been making the 2 and a half hour walk to and from his work at Pro-Line Laboratories every day. Though people sometimes offered to give him a ride, he said he wanted to put in the work himself.

The cop was so impressed by the youth’s ambition, he made plans to visit Jourdan again in the future.

When the two reunited, Kirk presented the young adult with a bicycle bought and paid for by the police association. He also gave him $20,000 for a new car.

The dynamic duo – both inspired by the other – have kept in contact since the sweet surprise, and they hope to stay friends in the future.

(WATCH the video below)

