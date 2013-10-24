White House Bathed in Pink Tonight for Breast Cancer Month (Photo) News

Health by Good News Network

The White House is lit up in pink tonight, October 24th, in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and remembrance of the millions of families who have battled the disease.

Please, women, prioritize your health by exercising regularly, eating well and getting your regular checkups. In America, preventive care, such as mammograms, are now free for women, with no out-of-pocket costs.

U.S. Insurance companies are also now restricted from charging women higher costs simply because they are women, or because of any pre-existing conditions, including breast cancer.

Photo credit: White House-Sonya Hebert