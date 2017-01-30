Widower’s Search For Fishing Buddy Ends in Quite a Catch

Ray Johnstone was only looking for a fishing buddy to replace his deceased wife and friend – but after posting a heartbreaking online ad, the internet went wild.

Ray’s advertisement read: “My name is Ray Johnstone. Australian. I’m a widowed pensioner who is looking for a fishing mate. My previous mate is now deceased. What I want is a fishing mate in a similar position to myself who also wants someone to go fishing with. I am willing to share all costs, e.g. petrol, bait, and should you happen to own a boat (I am) willing to pay all ramp fees, but happy if you are also a land-based fisherman. If you are interested, contact me to arrange a meeting to see if we could get along with each other.”

The 70-year-old had apparently already posted the plea on Facebook without any luck, so he then transferred the ad to Gumtree at the suggestion of his nurse.

Since he published the ad on January 19th, it has been viewed over 80,000 times. Social media users have started the hashtag #I’llFishWithRay and extended offers of friendship from across the country.

Following the outpouring of support, however, Ray has apparently finally found a local fishing mate in a similar social situation who will accompany him to the water later this week.

The identity of the fishing friend has not yet been revealed, however the internet community is rejoicing the success of the pensioner’s search.

