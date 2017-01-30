Widower’s Search For Fishing Buddy Ends in Quite a Catch Uplift

Inspiring by McKinley Corbley

Ray Johnstone was only looking for a fishing buddy to replace his deceased wife and friend – but after posting a heartbreaking online ad, the internet went wild.

RELATED: Lonely Elderly Pianist Places Ad, Drums Up 80 Musicians to Jam

The 70-year-old had apparently already posted the plea on Facebook without any luck, so he then transferred the ad to Gumtree at the suggestion of his nurse.

Since he published the ad on January 19th, it has been viewed over 80,000 times. Social media users have started the hashtag #I’llFishWithRay and extended offers of friendship from across the country.

Following the outpouring of support, however, Ray has apparently finally found a local fishing mate in a similar social situation who will accompany him to the water later this week.

The identity of the fishing friend has not yet been revealed, however the internet community is rejoicing the success of the pensioner’s search.

Reel In Your Friends: Click To Share – OR, Republish

Reprint