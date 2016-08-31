Woman Abandoned In Phone Booth 20 Years Ago Reunites With Man Who Saved Her Photo of the Day by McKinley Corbley

Kiran Sheikh was only two hours old when her birth mother wrapped her up in a blanket and left her in a phone booth to be picked up by a local charity.

Though the rescuers were on their way, anything could have happened to the defenseless toddler.

Joe watched over the little girl and waited until help arrived. As the years went by, Joe couldn’t help but send birthday cards, gifts, and money to the baby he found in the phone booth, but they were always intercepted and denied by social services.

At 8-year-old, Kiran was told the story of her rescue by a stranger and about how she was adopted as a child.

After spending years of wondering who her savior had been, Kiran – now 22-years-old – turned to the media to help her find Joe.

The two were happily reunited and Joe says it was the happiest day of his whole life.

