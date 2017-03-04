Woman Invites Lonely Widower to Dinner “Date”, He Arrives With Suit and...

Woman Invites Lonely Widower to Dinner “Date”, He Arrives With Suit and Flowers Photo of the Day by McKinley Corbley

Ellie Walker was heartbroken when she heard that Edwin Holmes would be spending Christmas Day alone – so she invited him to dinner over the holiday break.

When he showed up for the “date”, he arrived wearing his best suit with flowers in hand, reducing Ellie to tears.

RELATED: Grieving Man Can Sleep Again After Girl Reaches Out in the Grocery Store

The two have enjoyed regular lunches and coffee meet-ups since their initial dinner

“He said it was his first ‘date’ in 55 years and he was as nervous as a schoolboy,” Ellie told the Sun. “It made me cry because I could see how much it meant to him.”

“For me it’s the most important part of my job to speak with customers and see how their day is going.”

Click To Share This Sweet Story With Your Friends – OR, Republish

Reprint (Photo by Sainesbury’s Press Office)