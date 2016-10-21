Woman Pays Huge Fee to Release Homeless Man’s Dog From the Pound Uplift

McKinley Corbley

33-year-old homeless man Mark Spencer was standing outside a Walmart parking lot with a sign reading ‘Dog in pound, need help’ – and the lack of response was starting to become worrying.

When 29-year-old Elizabeth Masterson was driving through the parking lot, she noticed the sign and couldn’t help but stop. A dog lover herself, she told Mark that she would be glad to pay the fee – until he told her that it was $120.

The payment was so high because the hound had to be given his necessary shots and a flea bath before he could be legally released, and Elizabeth only had $20 herself.

After borrowing some money from her friends with promises to pay it back later, however, Masterson was able to gather the fund for Wilbur’s release.

Mark vowed to never be separated from his furry companion again and coincidentally was able to apply for a job at the pound while he was there. If he’s hired, he plans on buying a house so he can get himself off of the streets and out of poverty.

