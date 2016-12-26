Woman Turns Cubicle Into Log Cabin, Wins First Place In Decorating Contest Culture

It may be cold outside, but inside of this cubicle turned log cabin, it’s cozy enough for any frostbitten bystander.

Using supplies from a carpet store, Melissa and her boyfriend built a prototype of the cabin in their basement. Then, Melissa took two hours to reassemble the nine by seven foot cabin in the office.

The masterpiece clinched her first prize in the contest as well as the admiration of all her fellow coworkers – in fact, the office is so impressed with the design, they plan on leaving the cabin up until after New Years.

WATCH the video below to check out the design

Reprint (Photo by Melissa O’Neil)