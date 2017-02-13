Women Break Stereotypes By Building Their Own Tiny Houses

These women are breaking the glass ceiling by building a ceiling of their own.

Women Who Build: Artists Who Own is an ongoing project focused on women coming together to learn construction skills, grow their women-powered network, volunteer, and build a tiny house together in June 2017.

The project started in October 2016, and will run through September 2017 with the build happening at Knockdown Center in Maspeth, New York in June. In August, the tiny house will be outfitted with an installation designed to demonstrate creative solutions based on high real estate living and workspace costs.

The project was started by local artist and activist Yvonne Shortt who came up with the idea when she realized that she wanted to learn construction skills herself.

“If I teach myself, I learn – but if I work with other like-minded women, we all do,” says Yvonne.

