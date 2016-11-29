World’s First Neighborhood For Children Recovering From Abuse is Underway in Florida

USA by McKinley Corbley

Construction of the world’s first neighborhood designed specifically for abused and neglected children is underway with completion expected in April.

The area will accommodate a community center and 7 homes that can house up to 5 children each.

Kim Frodge, the woman behind the magic, plans on calling the neighborhood God’s Way after she got the idea for the project from a reoccurring dream.

Nana’s House already cares for orphaned children, but ever since her initial vision, Kim and her team have raised over $1 million in donations and labor for creating the subdivision.

