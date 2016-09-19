World’s Largest 3D Printer Makes Almost Zero Cost Homes Out of Mud

With more and more people needing housing around the world, it’s hard to imagine a solution that’s low-cost, environmentally friendly, and easy to build.

But now with the world’s largest 3D-printer, anything is possible.

The BigDelta printer has been used by Italian innovator Massimo Moretti for the WASP project in order to provide widespread housing for poverty-stricken areas.

The mud houses are constructed through biomimicry – an approach that draws inspiration from solutions that are already in nature. The buildings imitate the homes of the mud dauber wasp.

“Clay and straw with no additive can be easily printed in 3d,” Moretti says. “The period of transformation from liquid to solid allows to print around 60 centimeters per day, or even more in the summer (maybe one meter per day). Therefore: two men and one machine can 3D-print a comfortable and healthy shelter in a very short time and with really little money.”

