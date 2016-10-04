World’s Longest Marriage Ends in Husband’s Death: Wife Says It was Blessing to be Married

World’s Longest Marriage Ends in Husband’s Death: Wife Says It was Blessing...

Inspiring by McKinley Corbley

Karam Chand and Katari had been married for 90 long, happy years before Karam passed away this week a month before his 111th birthday.

The couple who is believed to hold the world record for the longest marriage had eight children – four boys and four girls – who grew up to give them 27 grandchildren and 23 great grandchildren.

Once they were married in the December of 1925, they migrated from Jalandhar, India to the U.K.

Katari, who will be turning 104 on November 1st, told the Indian Express that “it was a blessing to have been married and lived for [so] long. She said now that he has gone, she will pray for his peaceful rest.”

According to their children, the two never argued and before Karam passed, they still had their good health even in old age.

