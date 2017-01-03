‘World’s Oldest Man’ Turns 146, Says the Key to Long Life is...

'World's Oldest Man' Turns 146, Says the Key to Long Life is Just Patience

Mbah Gotho, an Indonesian man claiming to be the oldest person in the world, just celebrated his 146th birthday.

Mbah owns official identification stating that he was born on December 31st, 1870. Though the local government has confirmed the documentation, it still has to be verified by a third party before it can qualify for a Guinness World Record.

Should it be substantiated, Mbah will have lived 24 years past the current record set France’s Jeanne Calment, who lived to be 122.

When asked about the secret to his longevity, all the widower had to say was “the recipe is just patience”.

