Young Democrats and Republicans Come Together To Aid Flood Victims

McKinley Corbley

In the wake of the torrential rainfall causing debilitating floods this month throughout Louisiana, young voters in the neighboring state decided to set aside their political differences in order to lend a helping hand.

In a perfect show of Southern hospitality, the Texas Young Republicans Committee teamed up with the Texas Young Democrats to deliver supplies to displaced Louisiana families.

Since the donations started pouring in, the activists have distributed the gifts to flood victims together —without qualms, arguments, or disagreements.

“We understand that a diversification of ideas is what makes us better as a human race,” TYD Communications Director Chelsea Roe told Upworthy. “At the end of it all, that’s what we have in common — we want to leave this world we live in a better place than it was when we came into it.”

If you would like to support the bipartisan disaster relief, you can send supplies to Scott’s Drum Center, C/O Flood Relief 4956 Johnston St, Lafayette, LA 70503.

