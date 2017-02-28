Yum! Brands Now Gives New Parents Generous Extended Family Leave News

Yum! Brands yesterday announced a new expanded parental time-off policy as part of the company’s bid to stay competitive in the corporate market, and invest in its employees.

Yum! Brands, which owns KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell, says workers can take advantage of the policy effective immediately.

“Engaging and attracting talent is a top priority,” said Tracy Skeans, Chief Transformation and People Officer at Yum! Brands. “This expanded parental time off and baby bonding benefit builds on our strong legacy of investing in our people and culture to fuel great results and continuously providing meaningful ways to help our employees be and contribute their best at work and at home.”

In addition to the expanded parental time-off policy, Yum! Brands recently started offering increased flexibility to corporate employees with half-day Fridays and a minimum of four weeks paid vacation plus two additional bonus weeks in an employee’s 10th, 20th or 30th year of service. The company says it also offers a range of other benefits to support working parents and families including 24/7, 365-day access to a doctor via telephone, financial support for adoption services and infertility treatments, autism support services, daycare facilities and a host of wellness programs.

