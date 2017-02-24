These Zoo Animals Get a Surprising Kick Out of Playing Soccer (WATCH)

These Zoo Animals Get a Surprising Kick Out of Playing Soccer (WATCH) News

Earth by Good News Network

Though these zoo animals would have had to worry about survival in the wild, they get just as active when attacking a vicious soccer ball instead.

RELATED VIDEO: Sea Otter Taught To Play Basketball For His Health

One of the resident players is 5-year-old Jasiri the giraffe. His legs may be long, but he can still handle his own out on the field with the senior giraffes of the herd.

Some of the lion cubs enjoy participating in a match or two as well.

(WATCH the video below)

Score Big With Your Friends: Click To Share