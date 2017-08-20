5 Ways To Reduce Stress Using Humor News

Health by Good News Network

EDITOR’S NOTE: We wanted to bring you this helpful article via iCopyright, but have no control over their ads. Please know that GNN amy not endorse these advertisements… Thank you.

The signs of stress are all too familiar: the quickening heartbeat, tense muscles and explosive reaction to something small. Avoiding situations that test your patience may be impossible, but it is possible to reduce stress accompanying these unpleasant events. The secret, say the experts, lies in one crucial art: finding the humor. Adapting this mindset begins…

Give Your Friends A Giggle: Click To Share – Photo by Arnett Gill, CC